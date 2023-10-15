Media advisory – Governments of Canada and Ontario to make major announcement about electric vehicle battery sector

BATH, ON, Oct. 15, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will join the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade for Ontario, to make an important announcement in Bath, Ontario.

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Time: 3:00 pm (ET)

Location:

5218 Taylor Kidd Boulevard

Bath, Ontario

Media representatives can register to attend the event by emailing Vanessa.DeMatteis@ontario.ca. Accredited media only.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

