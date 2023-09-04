Media advisory – Governments of Canada and Quebec to make major electric vehicle battery sector announcement

GRANBY, QC, Sept. 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will join François Legault, Premier of Quebec, and Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, to make an important announcement in Granby, Quebec.

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 1:30 pm (ET)

Location:

Granby, Quebec

Media representatives are asked to contact Ewan Sauves at ewan.sauves@mce.gouv.qc.ca to receive their accreditation, obtain the address of the press conference and get more details.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

