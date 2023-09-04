Media advisory – Governments of Canada and Quebec to make major electric vehicle battery sector announcement

GRANBY, QC, Sept. 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will join François Legault, Premier of Quebec, and Pierre Fitzgibbon, Quebec Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, to make an important announcement in Granby, Quebec.
Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Time: 1:30 pm (ET)
Location:
Granby, Quebec
Media representatives are asked to contact Ewan Sauves at ewan.sauves@mce.gouv.qc.ca to receive their accreditation, obtain the address of the press conference and get more details.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada