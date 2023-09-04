Media Advisory – Important announcement in Granby for the electric car battery sector

GRANBY, QC, Sept. 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Volta Energy Solutions invites media representatives to attend a press conference where they will make an important announcement for the electric car battery sector.

In attendance will be Quebec Premier François Legault, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region Pierre Fitzgibbon, and Minister of Public Security, Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region, François Bonnardel.

The event will include speeches and a QA session with media representatives. To participate in the event, journalists must confirm their attendance at to Stéphanie Dussault at sdussault@casacom.ca.

Date: September 5, 2023

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Location: Granby. The precise address of the press conference will only be sent by e-mail to journalists who have confirmed their attendance.

