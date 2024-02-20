Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Powell River

POWELL RIVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ – Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; Nicholas Simons, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Powell River–Sunshine Coast; and John Hackett, Hegus (Chief) of the Tla’amin Nation.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
|
Time:
|
3:00 p.m. PST – Infrastructure Announcement
|
4:15 p.m. PST – Media Availability
|
Location:
|
“Our House” Cultural Centre
|
5190 Highway 101
|
Powell River, BC V8A 0B3
Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Tla’amin Nation’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/tlaaminnation
|
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
|
1-866-206-0153
|
Local dial-in number:
|
613-954-9003
|
Participant passcode:
|
7355031#
