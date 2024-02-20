Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Powell River

POWELL RIVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ – Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; Nicholas Simons, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Powell River–Sunshine Coast; and John Hackett, Hegus (Chief) of the Tla’amin Nation.

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Time: 3:00 p.m. PST – Infrastructure Announcement 4:15 p.m. PST – Media Availability Location: “Our House” Cultural Centre 5190 Highway 101 Powell River, BC V8A 0B3

Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Tla’amin Nation’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/tlaaminnation

To join the media availability by teleconference:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153 Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003 Participant passcode: 7355031#

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

