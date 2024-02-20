Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Powell River

POWELL RIVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ – Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; Nicholas Simons, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Powell RiverSunshine Coast; and John Hackett, Hegus (Chief) of the Tla’amin Nation.

Date:

Tuesday, February 20, 2024


Time:

3:00 p.m. PST – Infrastructure Announcement

4:15 p.m. PST – Media Availability


Location:

“Our House” Cultural Centre

5190 Highway 101

Powell River, BC V8A 0B3

Livestream: Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Tla’amin Nation’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/tlaaminnation 

To join the media availability by teleconference:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):

1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:

613-954-9003

Participant passcode:

7355031#

