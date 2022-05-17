MEDIA ADVISORY – INVITATION – Media launch for Dans la rue's new Van

The first vehicle in Montreal to run entirely on renewable natural gas

MONTREAL, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ – Dans la rue invites you to attend the media launch for the new Van, emceed by Jean-Marie Lapointe.

What: Media launch for the new Dans la rue Van

Where: Place Emmett-Johns (adjacent to the Papineau metro station building)

1449 Dorion Street, Montreal, QC H2K 4A4

When: Wednesday, May 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11 a.m. | Press conference

Noon | Lunch for guests

Presented by CN and Sun Life Quebec, the media launch will bring together elected officials, partners, volunteers, youth served by the organization, staff and valued friends of Dans la rue. The event will be much more than a press conference: guests will also be able to tour the new vehicle and stroll through an exhibition commemorating the 34-year history of the iconic Dans la rue Van, the embodiment of the love our founder, Pops, had for the youth he was determined to help.

