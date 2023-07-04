MEDIA ADVISORY – Media availability: Toronto Pearson Airport Announces Ontario's First Public Hydrogen Filling Station

TORONTO, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) and Carlsun Energy announce Ontario’s first public hydrogen filling station with capability for both cars and transport trucks.

Representatives from Natural Resources Canada, GTAA, Carlsun Energy, the Hydrogen Business Council, and the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association will provide remarks and be available for media questions at this important event for Ontario’s green economy.

WHEN: Thursday, July 6

Remarks 10:30 a.m. with media availability to follow

Media can arrive around 10 a.m. for set-up. WHERE: GTAA Admin Building – Employee Entrance foyer (outside)

3111 Convair Drive

Toronto, ON L5P 1C4

Media are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, July 5 at 5 p.m. to confirm their attendance.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

