Media Advisory – Media Technical Briefing and Press Conference regarding an Update on the 2023 Wildfire Season

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ – Government of Canada officials will host a background, not for attribution, media technical briefing related to the 2023 Wildfire Season.

Following the technical briefing, members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; and the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, as they provide an update on the wildfire season and continuous federal support for Canadians.

They will be joined by Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil‒Charles-LeMoyne.

Following the announcement, Ministers Wilkinson, Blair, Hajdu and Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary Lauzon and Ms. Romanado will take questions from the media.

1) Media Technical Briefing (spokespersons will be appearing virtually)

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 7:45 a.m. ET

2) Press Conference

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 8:15 a.m. ET

Location:

Room 200, Sir John A. Macdonald Building

144 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event. Teleconference participants will not be able to ask questions, only listen.

Media who wish to participate by phone can dial in using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the technical briefing and/or press conference.

Participant dial-in numbers (listen only): 1-866-206-0153 / 613-954-9003

Access Code: 9845923#

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

