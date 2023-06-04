Media Advisory – Media Technical Briefing Regarding Details on the Wildfire Seasonal Outlook

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Government of Canada officials will host a media technical briefing for attribution related to the wildfire seasonal outlook.

Media Technical Briefing (spokespersons will be appearing virtually)

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca to request temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event. Teleconference participants will not be able to ask questions, only listen.

Media who wish to participate by phone can dial in using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the technical briefing and/or press conference.

Participant dial-in numbers (listen only): 1-866-206-0153 / 613-954-9003

Access Code: 6824630#

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

