Media Advisory – Member of Parliament Parm Bains to Make a 2 Billion Trees Funding Announcement

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ – Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Steveston–Richmond East, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Patrick Johnstone, Mayor of New Westminster; and Nicole Hurtubise, Chief Executive Officer of Tree Canada, will make a 2 Billion Trees announcement at Hume Park in New Westminster, B.C.
Media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
|
Time:
|
8 a.m. PT
|
Location:
|
Hume Park
|
660 East Columbia Street
|
New Westminster, British Columbia V3L 3Y2
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada