Media Advisory – Member of Parliament Parm Bains to Make a 2 Billion Trees Funding Announcement

 November 21, 2022

NEW WESTMINSTER, BC, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ – Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for StevestonRichmond East, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; Patrick Johnstone, Mayor of New Westminster; and Nicole Hurtubise, Chief Executive Officer of Tree Canada, will make a 2 Billion Trees announcement at Hume Park in New Westminster, B.C.

Media availability will follow.

Date:

Tuesday, November 22, 2022


Time:

8 a.m. PT


Location:

Hume Park

660 East Columbia Street

New Westminster, British Columbia V3L 3Y2

