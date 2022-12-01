MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Alghabra to Make a Green Transportation Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a green transportation announcement.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Armour Transportation Systems

2450 Hogan Drive, Unit 3

Mississauga, Ontario L5N 0G4

Note: The event will take place outside in the yard. Attendees will be required to present photo identification to access the site. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

