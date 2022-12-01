 Posted in Blog

MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Alghabra to Make a Green Transportation Announcement

 December 1, 2022  Leave a Comment on MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Alghabra to Make a Green Transportation Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a green transportation announcement.

A media availability will follow.

Date:              Friday, December 2, 2022

Time:             9:30 a.m. ET

Location:      Armour Transportation Systems

                      2450 Hogan Drive, Unit 3

                      Mississauga, Ontario L5N 0G4     

Note: The event will take place outside in the yard. Attendees will be required to present photo identification to access the site. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *