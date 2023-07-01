Media Advisory – Minister Fortier to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will announce new federal support for electric vehicle infrastructure in Ottawa alongside His Worship Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Marie-France Lalonde, Member of Parliament for Orléans, Ontario.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Ottawa City Hall

110 Laurier Ave West

Ottawa, Ontario K1P 1J1

Note: The event will take place outside by an EV charger by the City Hall entrance on Lisgar Street.

