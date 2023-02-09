Media Advisory – Minister Lametti to Make a Funding Announcement

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a funding announcement at the Place Turcot Containerboard Mill in Montreal, Quebec.

Media availability will follow.

After the event, members of the media are invited to take part in a short tour of the mill. Journalists wishing to attend must confirm their presence ahead of time. For security reasons, wearing flat closed shoes is mandatory.

Date: Friday, February 10, 2023 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET Location: Place Turcot Containerboard Mill

5845 Place Turcot

Montreal, Quebec H4C 1V9

