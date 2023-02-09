Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Blog

Media Advisory – Minister Lametti to Make a Funding Announcement

ByJimmys Post

Feb 9, 2023

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a funding announcement at the Place Turcot Containerboard Mill in Montreal, Quebec.

Media availability will follow.

After the event, members of the media are invited to take part in a short tour of the mill. Journalists wishing to attend must confirm their presence ahead of time. For security reasons, wearing flat closed shoes is mandatory.

Date:               

Friday, February 10, 2023


Time:               

9:30 a.m. ET


Location:         

Place Turcot Containerboard Mill

5845 Place Turcot

Montreal, Quebec H4C 1V9

 

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Related Post

Blog

Over 56 thousand Hydrogen Passenger Vehicles Sold So Far

Feb 9, 2023
Blog

Need for Solvent-free Alternatives Driving Demand for Emulsion Polymers

Feb 9, 2023
Blog

Green IoT and Communication Technologies Boost Environmental Sensor Market Growth

Feb 9, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Advertising

Stage TEN and Shopify Launch Live Video Commerce in Shopify's Shop app

Feb 9, 2023 Jimmys Post
Blog

Media Advisory – Minister Lametti to Make a Funding Announcement

Feb 9, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

ANCHIN WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2023 BEST OF ACCOUNTING AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE AS IT CELEBRATES 100 YEARS IN BUSINESS

Feb 9, 2023 Jimmys Post
Advertising

CreatorIQ Reveals The CPG Opportunity On TikTok In New Report

Feb 9, 2023 Jimmys Post