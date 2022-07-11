July 11, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister MacAulay to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement in Prince Edward Island During #EVWeek

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Prince Edward Island.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

July 12, 2022


Time:

10 a.m. ADT


Location:

Three Rivers Town Hall

172 Fraser Street

Montague, Prince Edward Island  C0A 1R0

Note: The event will take place outside. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

