Media Advisory – Minister Mendicino to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement for the Greater Toronto Area

Feb 2, 2023

Feb 2, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport, Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, and Jennifer McKelvie, Deputy Mayor of Toronto, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure. A media availability will follow.

Date:              Friday, February 3, 2023

Time:             9 a.m. ET

Location:       Bryan College North York Campus, Lobby

                       1200 Lawrence Avenue West

                       North York, Ontario M6A 1E3

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

