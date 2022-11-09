Media Advisory – Minister Miller to Make a Clean Energy Innovation Program Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support a clean technology project in Quebec and highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement.
A media availability will follow.
Date: November 10, 2022
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Edgehog Advanced Technologies Inc.
355 Peel Street, Suite 303
Montreal, Quebec
H3C 2G9
