Media Advisory – Minister Miller to Make a Clean Energy Innovation Program Announcement

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support a clean technology project in Quebec and highlight the 2022 Fall Economic Statement.

A media availability will follow.

Date: November 10, 2022

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Edgehog Advanced Technologies Inc.

355 Peel Street, Suite 303

Montreal, Quebec

H3C 2G9

