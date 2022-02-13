February 13, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister O'Regan, Minister Hutchings and Parliamentary Secretary Jones to Make Announcement With Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Labour, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, accompanied by the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs, will make an announcement with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

Monday, February 14, 2022


Time:

1 p.m. NST


Location:

Registered media are asked to please RSVP for logistical details.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Jimmys Post
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now