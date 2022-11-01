Media Advisory – Minister O'Regan to Celebrate Trees Planted in Honour of Canadian Armed Forces Members

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Labour, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will join a Trees for Life Highway of Heroes event at Historic Fort York in Toronto, Ontario.
Media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
|
Time:
|
12 p.m. ET
|
Location:
|
Historic Fort York
|
250 Fort York Blvd
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
M5V 3K9
