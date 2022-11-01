 Posted in Technology

Media Advisory – Minister O'Regan to Celebrate Trees Planted in Honour of Canadian Armed Forces Members

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Labour, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will join a Trees for Life Highway of Heroes event at Historic Fort York in Toronto, Ontario.

Media availability will follow.

Date:

Wednesday, November 2, 2022


Time:

12 p.m. ET


Location:

Historic Fort York

250 Fort York Blvd

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 3K9

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

