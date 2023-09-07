MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Sean Fraser to Make a Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Announcement

ANTIGONISH, NS, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Jason Parisé, Development Director of SWEB Development LP; and Chief Sidney Peters from the Glooscap First Nation will make a Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways announcement in Antigonish, Nova Scotia.
A media availability will follow.
Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
Time: 10 a.m. AT
Location: 193 Keppoch Road
Antigonish, Nova Scotia B2G 2R6
Note: Those who wish to attend the event are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
Follow us on LinkedIn
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada