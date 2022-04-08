Media Advisory – Minister Vandal to hold media availability on Budget 2022 investments in clean air and a strong economy on the Prairies
WINNIPEG, MB, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan, will deliver remarks on growth of the green economy in Winnipeg.
Following remarks, Minister Vandal will be available to answer questions from the media.
|
Date:
|
Monday, April 11, 2022
|
Time:
|
10:30 a.m. CT
|
Location:
|
4th Floor City Room, Manitou a bi Bii daziigae,
Please note: Face masks will need to be worn, and public health guidelines must be respected at all times.
SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada