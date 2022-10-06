MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Vandal to Make a Community Efficiency Financing Announcement

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan, and Minister for CanNor; Mairin Loewen, member of the Board of Directors for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Councillor for the City of Saskatoon; and Charlie Clark, Mayor of the City of Saskatoon will make a Community Efficiency Financing announcement in Saskatoon.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, October 7, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. CT

Location: Ashworth Holmes Park,

922 Avenue D N

Saskatoon, SK S7L 1N4

[Adjacent to the Mayfair Lawn Bowling Club]

