MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson and Minister Ralston to Make a 2 Billion Trees Program Progress Update and Funding Announcement

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Bruce Ralston, British Columbia’s Minister of Forests, will make a 2 Billion Trees program progress update and funding announcement at Wild Bird Trust’s Nature House in Maplewood Flats in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. PT

Location: Maplewood Flats, Wild Bird Trust of B.C.

2649 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver

British Columbia V7H 1B1

An embargoed technical briefing on the announcement and the 2 Billion Trees program more broadly is also available for media on April 18 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. Media are asked to pre-register with media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca to receive the dial-in information.

