Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson, Minister Blair, Minister Hajdu and Partners to Provide Update on Wildfire Season

VANCOUVER, BC , May 12, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness; and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, will provide an update on federal support measures for this year’s wildfire season at HMCS Discovery Naval Reserve in Vancouver, British Columbia.

They will be joined by Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor-General, and Deputy Premier; the First Nations Emergency Services Society; the First Nations Health Council; the First Nations Leadership Council; Bryan May, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence; and the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre.

A media availability will follow.

IN-PERSON EVENT:

Date: May 13, 2022 Time: 10:45 a.m. PDT

Location: HMCS Discovery Naval Reserve 1200 Stanley Park Dr., Vancouver, B.C. V6G 3E2

Guests and media must pre-register by sending an email to [email protected] by Friday, May 13, at 9 a.m. PDT.

All attendees are asked to adhere to local health guidelines.

VIRTUAL TECHNICAL BRIEFING:

Members of the media are invited to join a virtual technical briefing regarding this year’s wildfire season forecast following the in-person event.



Date: May 13, 2022 Time: French 12:30 p.m. PDT English 1 p.m. PDT Location: Media can pre-register for the virtual technical briefing by contacting media relations at [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada