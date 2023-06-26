MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson, Minister Osbourne, Chief Don Tom and Robert Phillips to Make an Announcement on the Regional Energy and Resource Tables

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources; the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation;  Chief Don Tom, Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs; and Robert Phillips, Political Executive, First Nations Summit, will make a Regional Energy and Resource Tables announcement at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A media availability will follow.

Date:                  Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time:                  11:30 a.m. PT



Location:           Pan Pacific Hotel

Ocean View Rooms 5 and 6

999 Canada Place #300

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3B5

 

