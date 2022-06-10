MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Attend and Make Announcements at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference 2022

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will attend PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. He will speak publicly at the following events:

Opening Ceremony in Room 701 – June 13 , 9:30 a.m. EDT





, Impact Canada Crush it! Challenge Grand Prize Winner Announcement in the Government of Canada Pavilion – June 13 , 1:45 p.m. EDT





, Canada Day Session in Room 801 – June 13 , 2:25 p.m. EDT

Minister Wilkinson will also make a critical minerals announcement in the Government of Canada Pavilion on June 14 at 10:15 a.m. EDT.

Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, will also attend the conference.

