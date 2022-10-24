MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Attend the International Atomic Energy Agency Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will attend the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in Washington, D.C.

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt Vernon Pl NW

Washington, D.C. 20001

Opening Session – October 26 , 9:30 a.m. ET





, Delivery of Canada’s National Statement – October 26 , 10:30 a.m. ET

The press working area, which is located on the ground floor in Salon F, will be open during the whole duration of the conference.

Journalists may also monitor the event on live video streaming on the conference website .

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada