Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver $50-Million Funding Announcement for Bekevar Wind Project

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will announce $50 million in funding to Bekevar Wind Ltd. for a wind energy project that will supply over 200 megawatts (MW) of zero-emissions power.
A media availability will follow.
Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Location: Bekevar Wind Lay Down Yard
Kipling, Saskatchewan
GPS coordinates: 50.017833753103695, -102.5376877093224
Driving directions to site:
Follow HWY 48 to Inchkeith Road
Turn south on Inchkeith Road
After approximately 3 km, turn west on Bekevar/124 Road
Proceed approximately 6 km to Lay Down Yard
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada