Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver $50-Million Funding Announcement for Bekevar Wind Project

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will announce $50 million in funding to Bekevar Wind Ltd. for a wind energy project that will supply over 200 megawatts (MW) of zero-emissions power.

A media availability will follow.

Date:             Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time:             11 a.m. CT


Location:      Bekevar Wind Lay Down Yard

                      Kipling, Saskatchewan

                      GPS coordinates: 50.017833753103695, -102.5376877093224

                      Driving directions to site:

                      Follow HWY 48 to Inchkeith Road

                      Turn south on Inchkeith Road

                      After approximately 3 km, turn west on Bekevar/124 Road

                      Proceed approximately 6 km to Lay Down Yard

