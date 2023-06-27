MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Funding Announcement for Bekevar Wind Project

KIPLING, SK, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will announce funding to Bekevar Wind Ltd. for a wind energy project that will supply over 200 megawatts (MW) of zero-emissions power.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: Bekevar Wind Lay Down Yard

Kipling, Saskatchewan

GPS coordinates: 50.017833753103695, -102.5376877093224

Driving directions to site:

Follow HWY 48 to Inchkeith Road

Turn south on Inchkeith Road

After approximately 3 km, turn west on Bekevar/124 Road

Proceed approximately 6 km to Lay Down Yard

