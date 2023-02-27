MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Remarks and Make Announcement at the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks and make an announcement at the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce.

A media availability will follow.

Date: February 28, 2023 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET Location: 801 Atlantic Ave,

Thunder Bay, Ontario P7C 2T3

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

