MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Remarks and Make Funding Announcement at the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce

SASKATOON, SK, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks and make a funding announcement at the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
March 15, 2023
|
Time:
|
11 a.m. CST
|
Location:
|
924 Spadina Crescent East,
|
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 3H5
