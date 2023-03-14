MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Remarks and Make Funding Announcement at the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce

SASKATOON, SK, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks and make a funding announcement at the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

March 15, 2023
   

Time: 

11 a.m. CST 
   

Location:

924 Spadina Crescent East,
 

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 3H5

 

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

