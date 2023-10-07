MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Remarks at LIAMforum 2023

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will provide remarks at LIAMforum 2023, an online forum for young people to discuss their ideas, vision and role in sustainable resource development.
Date: October 6, 2023
Time: 4:30–5:30 p.m. ET
Location: Virtual
All media must register on the https://liamforum.com/. Click Register, and follow the steps provided to become a general attendee.
Follow us on LinkedIn
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada