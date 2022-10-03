MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Remarks at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce and Hold a Media Availability

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce.
A media availability will follow.
Date: October 4, 2022
Time: 12 p.m. MT
Location: Hotel Fairmont Palliser
133 9 Ave. SW
Calgary, AB
T2P 2M3
Please RSVP to [email protected].
Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada