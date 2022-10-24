MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Remarks at the Canadian Club Toronto and Hold a Media Availability

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the Canadian Club Toronto.

A media availability will follow.

Date: October 25, 2022

Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

Location: Fairmont Royal York Hotel

100 Front Street West

Toronto Ontario

M5J 1E3

Upon arrival, all media are required to show proper accreditation and sign in. Media without accreditation will not be permitted. If you need to set up a camera, please arrive before 11:30 a.m.

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

