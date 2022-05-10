Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Hold a Media Call-Back and to Participate in an Event with Secretary Granholm at the Center for Strategic & International Studies

OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington, D.C., alongside Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.

Following the event, Minister Wilkinson will hold a call-back with Canadian media outlets.

Center for Strategic & International Studies Event: Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022 Time: 10 a.m. EDT Location: Online – Livestream. Register here .

Canadian Media Call-Back: Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. EDT Phone: 613-960-7518 / 1-866-805-7923

Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to [email protected]

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada