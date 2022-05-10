May 10, 2022

Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Hold a Media Call-Back and to Participate in an Event with Secretary Granholm at the Center for Strategic & International Studies

OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington, D.C., alongside Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.

Following the event, Minister Wilkinson will hold a call-back with Canadian media outlets.

Center for Strategic & International Studies Event:

Date:               

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time:               

10 a.m. EDT

Location:            

Online – Livestream. Register here.

 

Canadian Media Call-Back:

Date:               

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time:               

11 a.m. EDT

Phone:             

613-960-7518 / 1-866-805-7923

Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to [email protected]

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada



