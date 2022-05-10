Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Hold a Media Call-Back and to Participate in an Event with Secretary Granholm at the Center for Strategic & International Studies
OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks at the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington, D.C., alongside Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.
Following the event, Minister Wilkinson will hold a call-back with Canadian media outlets.
|
Center for Strategic & International Studies Event:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, May 12, 2022
|
Time:
|
10 a.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
Online – Livestream. Register here.
|
Canadian Media Call-Back:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, May 12, 2022
|
Time:
|
11 a.m. EDT
|
Phone:
|
613-960-7518 / 1-866-805-7923
Media are asked to pre-register by sending an email to [email protected]
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada