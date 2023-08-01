MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make a 2 Billion Trees Program Announcement

SURREY, BC, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Mayor Brenda Locke, City of Surrey, will make a funding announcement and provide a progress update on the 2 Billion Trees program in Surrey, British Columbia.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. PT

Location: Bothwell Park

9435 168 Street

Surrey, British Columbia

V4N 6G8

