MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make a Clean Energy Announcement for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, to make clean energy announcement following meeting with the Honourable Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia, and the Honourable Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick. They will be joined by federal Ministers, along with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Members of Parliament.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 p.m. ET Location: Wellington Building Room 325 180 Wellington St. Ottawa, ON K1P 5B9

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who wish to join via Zoom please contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for the Zoom link. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may also contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for media who wish to listen to the event. Teleconference participants will not be able to ask questions, only listen.

Media who wish to participate by phone can dial in using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the press conference.

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/U.S.): 1-866-206-0153

Ottawa/Gatineau dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 7666049#

