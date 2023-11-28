MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make a Green Buildings and Energy Efficiency Announcement

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will join the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Greater Victoria Housing Society to make a funding announcement to support energy efficiency for buildings across Victoria, British Columbia. This announcement follows the publication of the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, which prioritized housing and building a clean economy.

A press availability will follow.

Date: November 29, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT

Location: All media are asked to pre-register by emailing media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca

