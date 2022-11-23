MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make a National Adaptation Strategy Announcement

OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a National Adaptation Strategy announcement at the Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. PT

Location: The Polygon Gallery

Outside, rear of the building

101 Carrie Cates Court

North Vancouver, B.C. V7M 3J4

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada