MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make a National Adaptation Strategy Announcement

 November 23, 2022  Leave a Comment on MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make a National Adaptation Strategy Announcement

OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a National Adaptation Strategy announcement at the Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

Media availability will follow.

Date:                Thursday, November 24, 2022

Time:                9:30 a.m. PT

Location:         The Polygon Gallery 

Outside, rear of the building

101 Carrie Cates Court

North Vancouver, B.C.  V7M 3J4

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

