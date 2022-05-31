May 31, 2022

MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make an Announcement at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. A moderated question and answer session will follow the address.

Date: 

June 1, 2022


Time:

8:30 a.m. PDT


Location:  

UBC Robson Square – Theatre (C300)

800 Robson St., Vancouver, B.C.

 

Notes:

Media are asked to RSVP by email to [email protected] and to bring proper identification and accreditation upon arrival.

UBC Robson Square has a mandatory mask policy for all common areas; masks must be worn at all times when indoors unless eating or drinking.

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

