Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement During #EVWeek in British Columbia
OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in British Columbia.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
July 13, 2022
|
Time
|
11 a.m. PDT
|
Location:
|
Burnaby City Hall
Note: The event will take place outside in the fleet parking lot behind City Hall. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
