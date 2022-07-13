Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement During #EVWeek in British Columbia

OTTAWA, ON, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in British Columbia.

A media availability will follow.

Date: July 13, 2022

Time 11 a.m. PDT Location: Burnaby City Hall

4949 Canada Way

Burnaby, B.C., V5G 1M2

Note: The event will take place outside in the fleet parking lot behind City Hall. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

