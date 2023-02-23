Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Make an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Announcement for Greater Vancouver

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make an announcement to support electric vehicle charging infrastructures. A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. PT

Location: ChargePoint Charging Station at Empire Fields

3311 East Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V5K 5J1

Note: The event will take place outdoors. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

