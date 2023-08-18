MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make an Electricity Announcement in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make an electricity announcement at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.

A media availability and tour of the University of Saskatchewan’s Sylvia Fedoruk Centre for Nuclear Innovation will follow.

Date:                August 19, 2023

Time:               2 p.m. MT

Location:        University of Saskatchewan

Galleria Building Atrium

15 Innovation Boulevard

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

S7N 3R2

