MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make an Electricity Announcement in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will make an electricity announcement at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon.
A media availability and tour of the University of Saskatchewan’s Sylvia Fedoruk Centre for Nuclear Innovation will follow.
Date: August 19, 2023
Time: 2 p.m. MT
Location: University of Saskatchewan
Galleria Building Atrium
15 Innovation Boulevard
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
S7N 3R2
