MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make an Energy-Efficient Buildings Program Announcement

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, along with Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources, and Councillor Jennifer McKelvie, Chair of the City of Toronto’s Infrastructure and Environment Committee, will make an announcement to support deep energy retrofits for buildings in Toronto.

A media availability will follow.

Date: April 27, 2022 Time: 11–11:45 a.m. EDT Location: Toronto City Hall Committee Room 1, 2nd floor 100 Queen St. W. Toronto, Ontario M5H 2N2

Note: The event will take place inside. Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

