Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Make Clean Energy Announcement in Regina

OTTAWA, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean energy and smart renewable announcement with Chief Richard Ben, Meadow Lake Tribal Council; Gary Merasty, Chief Executive Officer of the Peter Ballantyne Group of Companies and Senior Advisor, Indigenous and External Relations, School of Environment and Sustainability, University of Saskatchewan; and Guy Lonechild, Chief Executive Officer of First Nations Power Authority of Saskatchewan.

A media availability will follow.

Date: July 11, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. CDT / 3 p.m. EDT Location: First Nations University of Canada 1 First Nations Way Regina, Saskatchewan S4S 7K2

