July 8, 2022

Media Advisory – Minister Wilkinson to Make Clean Energy Announcement in Regina

OTTAWA, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will make a clean energy and smart renewable announcement with Chief Richard Ben, Meadow Lake Tribal Council; Gary Merasty, Chief Executive Officer of the Peter Ballantyne Group of Companies and Senior Advisor, Indigenous and External Relations, School of Environment and Sustainability, University of Saskatchewan; and Guy Lonechild, Chief Executive Officer of First Nations Power Authority of Saskatchewan.

A media availability will follow.

Date:               

July 11, 2022


Time:               

2 p.m. CDT / 3 p.m. EDT


Location:         

First Nations University of Canada

1 First Nations Way

Regina, Saskatchewan

S4S 7K2

 

