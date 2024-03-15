MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Make Hydrogen Announcement in Germany and Hold Media Call-Back

HAMBURG, Germany, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ – The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will travel to Hamburg, Germany, on March 17–18, 2024, to participate in the Canada–Germany Hydrogen and Ammonia Producer-Offtaker Conference.
While in Hamburg, Minister Wilkinson will meet with Dr. Robert Habeck, German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and make a hydrogen announcement.
Accredited media representatives are welcomed to participate in a number of Conference program items:
Conference opening
Date: March 18, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. CET/ 5 a.m. ET
Location: Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, Adolphsplatz 1
Visit to Aurubis AG factory and photo opportunity
Date: March 18, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. CET/ 6 a.m. ET
Location: Aurubis Hamburg Plant, Hovestrasse 44
Visit to Mabanaft fuel depot
Date: March 18, 2024
Time: 1 p.m. CET/ 8 a.m. ET
Location: Headquarters of Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG, Koreastr. 7
Senate reception
Date: March 18, 2024
Time: 4 p.m. CET/ 11 a.m. ET
Location: In the Kaisersaal of the Hamburg Town Hall, Rathausmarkt 1
Hydrogen announcement
Date: March 18, 2024
Time: 4:15 p.m. CET/ 11:15 a.m. ET
Location: Office of the First Mayor, Hamburg Town Hall, Rathausmarkt 1
Media representatives must obtain accreditation in advance of programming by emailing pressestelle@bwi.hamburg.de no later than Friday, March 15. Additional details will be shared upon registration.
To conclude his visit, Minister Wilkinson will hold a call-back with Canadian media.
Date: March 18, 2024
Time: 6 p.m. CET/ 1 p.m. ET
All media are asked to pre-register for the call-back by contacting media@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca by 3 p.m. CET/ 10 a.m. ET on March 18.
