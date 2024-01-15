MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Participate in Fireside Chat at the BC Natural Resources Forum

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, will provide a keynote address followed by a fireside chat at the BC Natural Resources Forum in Prince George, B.C.

A media availability will follow.

Date: January 18, 2024 Time: Keynote Address 12:00 p.m. PT Fireside Chat 12:15 p.m. PT Media Availability 12:30 p.m. PT Location: Prince George Conference and Civic Centre CN HALL 808 Canada Games Way Prince George, B.C. V2L 5L1

Media attending the fireside chat and the media availability may apply for media accreditation by emailing nvanderfleet@c3alliancecorp.ca by January 16.

Media may also register on-site with a media or press card or identification of their position as a media personnel.

Applications for media credentials will be accepted from journalists employed by or on assignment from recognized print, broadcast, and online general and natural resources related news media.

