MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Speak at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention and the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce
OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver public remarks at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention and the Chamber of Commerce in Edmonton, Alberta.
- Canadian Hydrogen Convention: Opening remarks at Main Stage, April 26, 8 a.m. MDT
- Edmonton Chamber of Commerce at the Westin Hotel, April 26, 12 p.m. MDT
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
