MEDIA ADVISORY – Minister Wilkinson to Travel to France to Strengthen Collaboration on Critical Minerals, Clean Energy and Nuclear Energy

PARIS, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, will hold a media call-back following their bilateral meeting. Minister Wilkinson will make an announcement and will take media questions.

Date:            Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time:           3:50 p.m. (CEST)

Location:    Teleconference

Media representatives are asked to pre-register by contacting Media Relations at Natural Resources Canada to obtain dial-in information.

