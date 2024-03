OTTAWA, ON, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ – The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and the President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Anita Anand, will hold a media availability on affordability for families in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT (1:30 p.m. ET)

Location: Saskatchewan Polytechnic

Regina Campus

4500 Wascana arkway

Regina, Saskatchewan S4S 5X1

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email