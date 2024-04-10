MEDIA ADVISORY – Ministers Wilkinson and MacKinnon to Hold a Media Availability on Sustainable Jobs

OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ – The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, and leaders from labour and the environmental movement will hold a media availability on Bill C-50, the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act. They will be joined by the Minister of Labour and Seniors, the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., and Charlie Angus, Member of Parliament for Timmins –James Bay.

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location:

House of Commons of Canada

West Block Foyer

3938 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0A6

