MEDIA ADVISORY – Ministers Wilkinson and Sajjan to Make a Fighting and Managing Wildfires in a Changing Climate Program Funding Announcement

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, President of the King’s Privy Council and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Regional Economic Development Agency; and Mike Carter, Vice President, International Association of Fire Fighters District 6, will make a wildfire funding announcement.
A media availability will follow.
Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
Time: 11 a.m. PT
Location: District of North Vancouver Firehall #4
3891 Mount Seymour Parkway
North Vancouver, British Columbia
V7G 1C4
